REVIEW: “A Christmas Carol” at The Studio, Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews December 5, 2022
Christmas Carol - Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage - by Jonathan White

The Studio at The Lyceum is quickly becoming one of my favourite places to experience theatre.

It can be slightly disorientating walking through a small maze of corridors to get there and the sound proofing could be better, but that doesn’t detract from the quality of the companies and artists who perform there.

On Sunday night I was completely spell bound watching James Hyland perform A Christmas Carol, as told by Jacob Marley (Deceased).

Hyland performs this one man show spectacularly well.

Spinning from one character to another with ease whilst telling the story of Ebenezer Scrooge and the Christmas spirits who visit him.

The set consisted of one chair. But that didn’t matter, because as soon as Hyland entered the audience was enthralled by his presence.

He commanded the space with an energetic and physical performance, full of conviction and passion.

A wonderful and impactful piece of theatre.

To find out more about A Christmas Carol – As told by Jacob Marley (Deceased), please visit brotherwolf.org.uk

