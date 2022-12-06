Nantwich primary school pupils tackle Climate Change

Pupils at Highfields Academy in Nantwich are making recycling fun as part of their latest Climate Change classes.

They have been doing their bit as part of the topic being taught.

And they’ve been sharing their work at coffee mornings where they invited grandparents and elderly residents into school to share readings with year 1 and 2 pupils.

Youngsters are putting used paper into the scrap paper bins ready for them to have a second life.

They have created their own bug hotels made out of old cardboard tubes.

And year 2 and 4 classes have used old plastic bottles and transformed them into colourful stationary pots.

Year 5 have also been reusing the logs from the old adventure playground for an upcoming project.

Finally, the year 6 class have been using a phrase from World War 2 “Make Do And Mend” and used old pieces of fabric to make their own toys.



Maggie said: “I’m very concerned about the planet”, while Eloise added: “I think that people aren’t doing anything about Climate Change.”

Also, Ben said: “Polar bears are my favourite animal and they won’t be able to survive if the ice caps melt.”

And Kaiden added: “I give £5 pound per week to charities that might help” while Evan and Bobby say: “Trees help us breathe and if we cut them down we won’t be able to live.”

A Highfields Academy spokesperson said: “Recycling is currently a very important topic due to Climate Change.

“People need to take action so the future generations can live a happy and healthy life without worrying about the planet.

“There are too many topics to explain about Climate Change but a few of the major ones include: Icebergs melting, wildfires, extreme weather, plastic found in the ocean, trees being chopped down and many more.”