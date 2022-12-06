Reaseheath College sustainability champion wins national award

A graduate who has made a significant impact on Reaseheath College’s sustainability journey has been honoured with a national award.

Ross Fuller, former Chair of Reaseheath’s Conservation Society, has been awarded runner up “Student Green Commitment Award” – a category in the Association of Colleges (AoC) ‘Student of the Year’ awards.

The award recognises Ross’s outstanding leadership and pioneering work with Further Education and Higher Education students and the way he has led the student voice on climate change and sustainability.

Ross, who also received the Reaseheath100 Award for Contribution to Sustainability at the college’s Annual Awards Ceremony, has inspired students across all courses to help prevent climate change.

He has influenced the Nantwich college’s sustainability goals by promoting a move to reduce paper and plastic waste in food outlets where all plastic drinks bottles have now been replaced with recyclable metal cans.

He also led student teams in on campus projects such as creating a wildflower meadow, building habitats such as bug hotels, planting trees for a new Centenary Wood, joining wildlife, plant and bird surveys and developing new skills by using camera traps and bat detectors.

He recently graduated with a BSc Zoo Management from University Centre Reaseheath and is now supporting the college zoo as a part-time zoo keeper and educator.

Ross said: “It has been a great honour to receive this award. Sustainability and the way it affects us all is a major topic of concern.

“We are facing a global decrease in levels of human health and livelihoods and a reduction in biodiversity and in survival for wildlife, driven by a lack of basic commodities such as water and food.

“Young people now have the opportunity to influence the push towards a net zero world and we need to understand the challenges and have the academic and practical skills to help.

“Climate change has created this new type of education, and this is definitely seen here at Reaseheath College and University Centre Reaseheath.”

Sharon Yates, Assistant Principal, added: “He is a true inspiration to our students, having set a standard that others are keen to follow.

“He has set out to engage all our students and has set key targets and milestones for Reaseheath to reach and celebrate. He is an active and visible role model who leads our students forward to drive innovation in sustainability practices.”

Corrienne Peasgood, President of the Association of Colleges, added: “As a finalist for the Student Green Commitment Award, Ross was judged to have made an outstanding contribution and he should be extremely proud of his achievements.”