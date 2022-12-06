Rescue dog adopted in South Cheshire wins national award

A rescue dog badly abused for its former owner and adopted in South Cheshire has won a national award.

French Bulldog Yogi was fostered and adopted during the pandemic by Emma Caskie, who runs Houndclub Pet Services in Crewe and Nantwich.

Yogi, four years old, was severely beaten by his former owner in Wales during the pandemic lockdowns.

His injuries meant he needed both eyes removed, he has lost his hearing and suffered spinal damage.

He was rescued by Friends of Animals Wales and Emma offered to foster him despite Yogi being “very shut down and very scared of people”.

After a long period of rehabilitation and care, Yogi has improved so much he was voted “Rescue Animal of the Year 2022” at the Animal Star Awards.

Proud owner Emma said: “He is much less scared of people and despite still having many health issues he is such a character!

“The judges at the awards felt he deserved the title!”

When Yogi was rescued by Friends of Animal Wales rescue, a vet identified his injuries were the result of abuse.

Emma fosters rescue dogs for the charity while they look for new homes and was happy to take Yogi in.

And after months of rehabilitation and gaining his trust, she decided Yogi felt safer with her so adopted him permanently.

Emma said: “For him to win this award is so special!

“Lockdown and Covid times were hard on people but also very challenging for animals too.

“Yogi’s resilience and ability to trust people again despite what he went through amazes me everyday and I’m so pleased he’s been recognised as a worthy winner of this national award.”