Brine Leas School in Nantwich is staging a Christmas Carol concert on Tuesday December 13.

The concert is being held at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich and starts at 7pm, with free entry.

Pupils across all years will be performing all the favourite Christmas carols during the performance.

A school spokesperson said: “The children are rehearsing really hard and it is always a lovely event.”

Admission is free and there will be mince pies and refreshments afterwards.