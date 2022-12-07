7 hours ago
Family Carol Concert in Nantwich

December 7, 2022

On Saturday, 17th December at 6.30 pm Nantwich Choral Society will be at St Mary’s Church Nantwich for a Christmas Family Carol Concert.Their conductor, John Naylor and accompanist Simon Russell will be joined by baritone James Hall and by Nantwich Young Voices. Victoria Palethorpe will conduct the children from NYV who will join in with some carols of Nantwich Choral Society as well as performing their own. Nantwich Choral Society will include Fantasia on Christmas Carols by Vaughan Williams as well as other carols both old and new. It should be a lovely evening so close to Christmas. Tickets are £10 adults, £5 students and accompanied children under 16 are free. Tickets are available from Nantwich Civic Hall, all Choir members, at the door and online from WeGotTickets.com

