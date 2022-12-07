Young Shavington truck fan Alfie enjoys VIP visit to Boughey

Young truck fan Alfie Simcox, who has become a celebrity in the trucking world, was treated to a VIP visit by Nantwich distribution firm Boughey.

The 10-year-old from Shavington turned his passion for trucks into photographing lorries on the M6 and raising thousands of pounds for charity by producing annual calendars.

His hobby started in 2020 during Covid lockdown and now has a vast collection of truck photos which has attracted thousands of fans on social media.

Alfie even appeared on ITV News about his photography and charity fundraising.

That’s when bosses at Boughey contacted his mum Steph to see if Alfie would like to visit the company for a VIP tour.

Alfie has always been a fan of Boughey’s trucks and he dedicated a page to them on his 2022 charity calendar.

Alfie and his parents joined Boughey’s Transport Operations Director, Neil Trotter, for a visit.

They toured the company’s two sites in Shavington and Wardle, a trip with driver Paul Tubb in a specially liveried vehicle to mark the recent delivery of Boughey’s 100th Volvo vehicle, and a look around the vehicle workshop.

To celebrate the day, Alfie was presented with souvenirs including a model Volvo truck and a Boughey jacket featuring his name.

The company also presented him with a donation towards the production of his latest calendar.

Neil Trotter said: “It was fantastic to meet a young truck enthusiast with such a passion for our industry and who is using his great photographs to raise money for charities.

“When we saw the news report about the great work Alfie is doing, we couldn’t resist inviting him along.

“Everyone at Boughey would like to wish Alfie the best of luck with his photography, and we can’t wait to see more of his photos in the future.”

Alfie’s mum Steph said: “Boughey arranged a very special day for Alfie which he really loved and I am sure the trip will stay with him for a very long time.

“We really appreciated the effort and kindness that had gone into making his visit exceptional.

“The company’s trucks have always had a special place in Alfie’s heart.

“Even on his fourth birthday, we presented him with a birthday cake in the shape of one of Boughey’s vehicles.”

Alfie’s 2023 calendar featuring his latest truck photographs is available for £12.99 including postage at https://www.alfiestruckingphotos.co.uk/product-page/2022-truck-calendar

All profits are being donated to Motor Neurone Disease and Alzheimer’s dementia.

(Pic: Alfie with Neil Trotter, Boughey’s Transport Operations Director)