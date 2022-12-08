44 mins ago
Nantwich Town Ladies partners with Motherwell Cheshire charity

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport December 8, 2022
Nantwich Town Ladies and Motherwell Cheshire

Nantwich Town Ladies have partnered with Motherwell Cheshire charity to promote best practices and considerations for Women sports teams.

They hope to highlight ways to end period poverty locally and to help in the collection of boots for the Motherwell Cheshire Community Share Hub.

The partnership was formed as part of Motherwell Cheshire’s #CheshireGirlsCan campaign to encourage more women into sport.

It is raising awareness about sports opportunities girls and women have in Cheshire and encouraging everyone to be active by showcasing local clubs and groups available.

Kate Blakemore, CEO of Motherwell Cheshire, said: “We are extremely pleased to have joined forces with Nantwich Town, who are leading the way in Women’s Football, to help us deliver this initiative.

“Through the #CheshireGirlsCan campaign we aim to provide a safe space for Women’s Sports Groups to network and build relationships so that ongoing support can be provided, and to promote the links between staying active and positive mental health.

“We really want to help to break down gender bias in local sports and we are doing this by working with local schools to offer a variety of opportunities for all genders; helping high schools to educate girls on periods and sport and by educating, encouraging and showing parents the full range of activities available to their daughters.”

Nantwich Town FC offers recreational football opportunities for women and girls of all ages and all abilities.

In addition to the Women’s first team, they also run teams from under 8s up to under 16s which are open for trials, Wildcats for those girls new to football ages 4 – 10, and the Girls Squad for girls new to football aged 11-14.

