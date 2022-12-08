Nantwich venue’s £4,000 wedding giveaway won by lucky couple

A lucky couple have won a competition run by Nantwich restaurant The Boars Head to win a free wedding in its iconic “tipi” venue.

Pippa Craig and Jim Wilcox are the winners of the big “wedding giveaway” worth £4,250.

It includes use of the tipi, arrival prosecco and trio of canapes, three course sit down meal, dried flower table centrepiece and a personal events planner to fully help with creating their bespoke day.

The couple, who had a difficult year following their engagement with no wedding plans on the horizon, said the competition “seemed like perfect timing, so we knew we had to enter!”

Pippa and Jim added: “We were so, so hopeful that we were going to be the winners (we even wrote it on our calendar and diaries!) so to receive the call was amazing!

“The rustic charm and relaxed atmosphere, alongside the countryside feel of the Tipi is exactly what we were after.

“We felt so comfortable at the venue and we know how beautiful the food and service is already!

“It really is the complete package.”

The tipi is located in the grounds of the restaurant on the A51 at Walgherton.

Pippa and Jim added: “Winning the competition means the world to us!

“We really are so grateful for this opportunity, it has helped us on our way and given us the ability for us to have our dream day at such a beautiful location, that means so much to us.”

The rural setting and private grounds provides a rustic backdrop for photographs and families. The venue is also dog friendly.

Richard Colclough, Managing Director of Parogon Group, which owns the Boar’s Head, said: “With the cost of living continuing to rise, we know many engaged couples might be putting their grand plans on hold.

“At The Boar’s Head we’re all about celebrating good times with friends, family and great food, which is why we wanted to give one lucky couple their dream wedding totally free!

“We can’t wait to see Pippa and Jim start their next adventure with us.”