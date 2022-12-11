3 days ago
Bingo Night raises thousands for Royal British Legion

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews December 11, 2022
Bingo Participants have a break during the Bingo Night (1)

A fundraising Bingo Night for the Royal British Legion took place at Nantwich Civic Hall, writes Jonathan White.

The event also featured a raffle, tombola and prize draw and was organised by Sue Goodwin, John Broomhall and Diane Smith.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion (Nantwich RBL).

A representative from Nantwich RBL said: “An excellent evening was had by all with hampers galore as bingo prizes, along with a raffle, tombola and special draw for a bottle hamper.

“As all prizes were donated the evening raised an amazing £2,910 for the valuable work of the Royal British Legion.”

Nantwich RBL, along with Nantwich Town Council, organise the various annual Remembrance Parades and Services and maintain strong links with other ex-Service associations.

The branch is affiliated to 100 squadron (Nantwich) Air Training Corps, and Nantwich Army Cadet Force (1 Mercian).

For further information relating to Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NantwichandDistrictRBL

Eyes down during the Bingo Night (1)

Prize draw prizes - bingo

