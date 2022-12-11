2 days ago
Weather wipes out Crewe Regional Sunday league

in Football / Sport December 11, 2022
Sunday league football - weather

The freezing winter weather has wiped out today’s Crewe Regional Sunday league fixtures.

All matches in Premier Division and Division One were postponed after several days of below zero temperatures with pitches frozen hard.

Matches will return next Sunday December 18 if temperatures help to thaw the grounds.

Next week in the Premier Division, Cheshire Cheese take on Betley FC, George & Dragon play Winsford Over 3, The Lions face Broadhurst FC and Willaston WS take on Audlem.

In Division One, C & N UTD will play Faddiley, Cheshire Cat take on Raven Salvador, Princes Feathers face Nantwich Pirates and White Horse play Sandbach Town.

