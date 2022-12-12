Nantwich firm Fabulosa celebrates “stellar award year”

Staff at Nantwich fragrance-led home and lifestyle brand Fabulosa are celebrating a landmark 2022 which has seen them achieve 12 highly prestigious winner and finalist awards.

The various accolades are in recognition of the company’s swift rise to success since its launch just three years ago.

James Sharpe, Co-founder and MD at Fabulosa, said: “It has been a monumental year for the company.

“We have continued to push the boundaries, by investing heavily in our purpose built, state of the art production facilities and prolific, highly innovative NPD programme, and we are extremely thankful to receive such major recognition from the very many highly esteemed awarding bodies.”

Adam Burnett, Group Marketing Director, added: “Three years ago Fabulosa was still in its infancy, and considered a ‘best kept secret’ amongst a growing army of Fabulosa fans.

“We can categorically say that the secret is now firmly out of the bag, with consumers’ insatiable appetite for new fragrances unabating, and a roll-call of prestigious awards behind us.

“We are now looking forward to achieving greater things next year, as Fabulosa enters even more product categories, and makes further inroads into Europe and beyond.”

In 2022, the company achieved the following:

Winner – ‘Disruptor of the Year’ in the North West Business Masters Awards – TheBusinessDesk.com

Finalist – ‘Family Business of the Year’ in the North West Business Masters Awards – TheBusinessDesk.com

Winner of The North Region – EY UK Entrepreneur of The Year™ – Entrepreneur of The Year™ Awards

UK National Finalist – EY UK Entrepreneur of The Year™ – Entrepreneur of The Year™ Awards

Placed on Insider Media North West 42under42 List – Insider Media

Finalist – Entrepreneur of the Year Award – British Business Awards

Finalist – Disruptor of the Year – Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2022

Finalist – Entrepreneur of the Year – Growing Business Awards

Placed on FEBE Growth Watch List 2022 – FEBE

Finalist – The Grocer Gold Awards Household Goods Brand of the Year – The Grocer Magazine

Finalist – The Grocer Gold Awards SME Brand of the Year – The Grocer Magazine

Highly Commended – Manufacturer of the Year (Over £25m) – Insider Media, Made in the North West

Fabulosa has brought fragrance to alternative lifestyle sectors, including home fragrance (candles, wax melts and diffusers), shoe and trainer care, and personal (bath and body).

It continues to grow and innovate with prolific NPD ongoing in Surface Care, Air Care, Laundry Care and Task Specific ranges including car care and garden care.