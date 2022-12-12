2 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Everybody Leisure cutting classes

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion December 12, 2022
Nantwich Leisure Centre - Everybody Sport & Recreation - frontage - January 2022 (1)

Dear Editor,
I am a member of Everybody Leisure and I regularly attend classes at the Nantwich leisure centre.

Unfortunately, classes are being cut to save money on what would seem to be random criteria.

The cycle studio (new and expensive) is retaining very badly attended classes on the timetable but well attended classes are being cut.

These decisions are made without consulting or considering members.

Fitness is so important for mental health and well-being and it is concerning that this council run service is making illogical cuts at a time when socialising, physical/mental fitness and general well-being are so important to help us get through this difficult period of increased costs and worry.

Yours,

Lizzy Emmington

