REVIEW: “Death Drop: Back in the Habit” at Crewe Lyceum

in Theatre Reviews / What's On & Reviews December 12, 2022
haunting of blaine manor, Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage sign by Jonathan White

Death Drop: Back in the Habit arrived at Crewe Lyceum packed with nuns, puns and funny jokes, writes Claire Faulkner.

Written by Rob Evans and directed by Jesse Jones, the sequel to Death Drop had the audience crying with laughter.

Thursday’s performance had been cancelled due to a number of the cast being sick, and I was a little concerned this may impact the quality and delivery of performances on Friday and Saturday.

I shouldn’t have worried. The drag horror comedy was outrageously good fun.

A group of nuns are confined to their convent, but their sanctuary is soon under threat from a mysterious serial killer.

Father Alfie Romeo arrives and offers assistance, but can the sisters and the convent of Saint Babs be saved?

This show has every joke you could possibly want and expect, and then it gives you more.

It’s almost impossible to describe what happens.

There are references to contemporary horror films, breaking the fourth wall and theatrical special effects.

But this unpredictability and delivery is one of the reasons the show works so well.

I thought the set and lighting was designed and used spectacularly well and with good effect.

The cast delivered a superbly funny production. Victoria Scone was just fabulous as Mother Superior. Cheryl Hole played Sister Mary Berry and River Medway played Sister Maria Julie Andrews.

For more information regarding the UK tour, please visit deathdropplay.com

