Stapeley RSPCA wildlife centre staff free birds to wild

Staff and volunteers at Nantwich’s RSPCA wildlife centre worked against the clock to return 29 birds back to the wild – despite strict avian flu restrictions.

A major exercise swung into action when RSPCA Stapeley Grange had a 48-hour window to release the birds.

The charity’s inspectors and volunteer drivers also joined in to make sure everything went to plan.

Once the birds – 27 swans, one partridge and a duck – were swabbed for avian flu their samples were sent for testing at the offices of the Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge in Surrey – a roundtrip of 360 miles

from the wildlife centre near Nantwich.

The clock was ticking as two volunteer drivers met with a third volunteer to split the journey and ensure test results and licences permitting the large-scale release were back in Cheshire in time.

Once paperwork was delivered Stapeley Grange staff took the birds to seven different locations in Cheshire, the north west and Staffordshire where they were returned disease-free to their natural habitats.

RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre manager Lee Stewart said: “To release 29 birds like this required the support of not only our staff but additional volunteers and our inspectorate team were also brought in.

“The releases had to be completed within 48 hours of the samples having been taken so the team was ready to move quickly hoping the licences and test results were back in time.

“Thankfully, everything went our way and we were able to return our birds, who were free of avian flu, back to the wild.

“This was only possible with the support of all involved; the Stapeley team of vets, wildlife assistants and office staff as well as volunteer drivers, RSPCA officers and staff at APHA.”

Stapeley Grange, along with other RSPCA wildlife centres across the country, has been on high alert for the past year when APHA first put in place avian flu restrictions.

Stapeley Grange has a general licence which allows the centre to accept and release mammals during an outbreak of bird flu, as well as take in injured, orphaned or sick wild birds.

But there is a requirement for a specific licence based around testing for the disease before it can release birds

who have been in its care for more than 14 days.

Lee added: “The past 12 months have been really hard for everyone involved in wild bird rehabilitation or conservation.

“Having to euthanise birds in our centres because of avian flu and seeing the impact of avian flu on wild bird populations is devastating.

“But this release of 29 birds was a rare highlight and a really uplifting experience for those who took part.”

The UK Government continues to advise people not to touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds.

