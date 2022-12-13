Studio apartments are a great way to get a prime location without breaking the bank.

While they offer smaller space compared to traditional apartments, there are ways you can make your studio apartment feel much more spacious.

Install more Mirrors

One of the best ways to give an illusion of space in your home is to add more mirrors.

For this method, the bigger the mirror, the better it is, as it will make the apartment feel larger than it is.

It’s essentially tricking your mind into thinking there’s more space than there is; when you look at a mirror on the wall, you don’t see the wall; you see all the area in the mirror!

If you want to go all out, you can even cover a wall in mirror tiles to take advantage of the effect mirrors have.

Hang Up Larger pieces of Artwork

While this tip may seem a little counterintuitive, especially when compared to our first suggestion, this works!

You may think that smaller pieces would make the walls look bigger and, therefore, more spacious.

Instead, hanging supersized pieces of art around your apartment gives the room clear focal points, making it seem bigger in comparison.

Also, larger artwork can reflect light creating a lighter, more immersive environment.

It’s advised that you don’t do this for every wall, as the effect won’t be as pronounced, so pick one or two pieces to put in your home.

Stick to One Colour Palette

You’ll be amazed at what a coordinated colour palette can do for an apartment.

By picking a range of colours that go well together, you can blend some of your furniture into the walls, making the room seem bigger in comparison.

It’s always best to pick multiple colours that coordinate well together rather than one uniform colour, as the slight changes create a more stunning visual effect.

To get the best result, pick light, airy colours that brighten a room, as they’ll make your apartment feel much more open.

Invest in Appropriate Furniture

If you’re living in a small space, you need to maximise every square inch of room you have.

So picking the right furniture is essential to creating the illusion of space.

The main problem you’ll face is storage; it will help if your furniture can double as storage space.

For example, a sofa doesn’t just have to be somewhere comfy where you can watch TV, play megaways slots online, or read a book; it can also double as a storage space if you buy one with a pull-out bottom.

Blending your storage into your furniture limits the number of wardrobes and drawers you need to buy, creating more space in your apartment.

Conclusion

These are just some ways to maximise the smaller space in a studio apartment.

There are plenty more ways to make your home feel more spacious, so if you’ve followed all these tips and are hungry for more, why not take a look and see what you can find?

(Image free to use under the Unsplash License)