Local manufacturer makes World Cup “cups” for LGBQT+ charities

A paper cups manufacturer run by a Nantwich man has been raising funds – and awareness of diversity – with these special World Cup editions promoting LGBQT+

Green Rock Manufacturing Group makes paper cups and lids which are 100% plastic free, compostable and recyclable.

Run by Nantwich-based Steve Granville, the company is the only one which makes cups and lids made from certified plastic free board and is the largest paper cup manufacturer in the UK.

And to mark the winter World Cup, they decided to make these special cups while donating all profits to LGBQT+ charities.

And despite England being knocked out by France at the weekend, they have been selling like hot cakes!

So far they have sold well over 10,000 made at their factory in Wrexham, where they employ around 60-80 staff.

Many of the cups have been supplied to local outlets in Nantwich including Chatwins, Bench and Cocos.

Office Manager Gemma Jones said: “Around 50% of our staff are from Nantwich including Steve, and our factory manager, engineering manager and production director and supervisors.

“We wanted to run a World Cup promotion with these football World Cup-cups and have been donating all profits to LGBQT+ charities.

“We’ve sold over 10,000 and they have been really popular with local coffee shops and bars hosting events!

“We are committed to diversity and environmental causes, planting a tree for every case of cups sold through the Eden reforestation project.

“In addition, we sponsored UK coffee week this year which was to support Project Waterfall to provide clean water to coffee growing communities.”