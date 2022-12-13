Nantwich home improvement firm in £200,000 investment

A major £200,000 investment drive has helped a Nantwich home improvement specialist deliver a new customer experience.

Clearview Home Improvements, which also has showrooms in Preston and Warrington, has introduced new state-of-the-art 3D design studios and software to help homeowners transform properties.

Through a mix of traditional design software and virtual reality, clients can now view proposed designs in an interactive environment.

By using current photography of people’s properties, the firm can transport homeowners into the future and show them how new extensions and living spaces will look and feel when built.

It is an approach which led to sustained growth and secured the firm the “Installer of the Year” title at the recent G Awards.

Gary Oakes, Sales Director of Clearview Home Improvements, said: “The last three years have been a real rollercoaster for our sector, so to emerge from them in a strong position and with an even stronger customer offer is a real achievement.

“We have our own internal satisfaction measures that we analyse and try to improve at every stage.

“Expert building and installation processes are paramount, with a pioneering review system in place that actively monitors our teams’ work and site conditions.

“This covers both site housekeeping and health and safety to ensure whilst work is underway, there’s minimal disruption to your home and garden.

“We’ve had to contend with Covid-19 restrictions, unprecedented demand and then a fragmented supply chain, all of which have been successfully navigated by putting the client at the heart of everything we do.

“The latest £200,000 investment in our showrooms underlines that.

“We’ve added the latest virtual reality technology to traditional customer service techniques that the business was formed on so many year ago.

“It’s definitely working, with nearly 1500 projects completed over the last twelve months. Gaining the ‘Installer of the Year’ award is superb recognition, especially as it comes from our peers in the industry.”

Richard Ashley, Contracts Director at Clearview, added: “We try and do things a little differently to most home improvement specialists and I believe the recent G Award is testament to that.

“During a time when a lot of companies have let customers down, we’ve stuck to our price, quality and service guarantees and will continue to look at new innovations that can improve our experience even further.”