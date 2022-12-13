Police find large cannabis farm at house in Crewe

A large cannabis farm has been found at a property in Crewe after police received tip offs from local residents.

Officers recovered a large quantity of cannabis plants at a house on Ruskin Road after information was passed on by the local community.

They raided the property yesterday (December 12) at around 4pm following reports of suspicious activity.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the address and he is currently in custody helping officers with their enquiries.

Sgt Steve Tandy, of Crewe beat team, said: “Firstly I’d like to thank the residents for the information they provided, which has enabled us to remove a significant quantity of cannabis from the streets of Crewe.

“It is clear that this property had been completely converted to produce cannabis on a large scale.

“The electricity had been dangerously bypassed, and a large number of cannabis plants were discovered.

“These set-ups can be dangerous to other residents given the way the electricity is bypassed, and the equipment used within.

“We urge anyone who suspects this activity happening near them to come forward and tell us about it.”

Police advise residents to “remain vigilant” and to report any suspicions of illegal drug-related activity to the police.

Signs that could indicate a property is being used as a cannabis farm, include:

A strong and sickly sweet smell

Equipment to grow cannabis being taken into a property – lighting and ventilation equipment

Constantly covered or blocked-off windows – cannabis farms often have constantly closed curtains, black-out blinds or foil coverings

People coming and going at all hours or neighbours you never see

Strong and constant lighting day and night

High levels of heat and condensation – cannabis farms often give off heat and windows misted up

Constant buzz of ventilation – whirring sounds as growers try to create ideal climate for cannabis plants to grow

Lots of power cables – offenders often dig underground to lay cables that hook up to things like lamp posts so they do not have to pay for the enormous amounts of electricity they use

You can report suspected drug related activity to Cheshire Constabulary online at www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report, or by calling 101.