2 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan to stand in next election
14 hours ago
Police find large cannabis farm at house in Crewe
1 day ago
Stapeley RSPCA wildlife centre staff free birds to wild
2 days ago
Nantwich event boosts funds for women’s safety campaign
5 days ago
Cheshire East Council launches winter bugs campaign
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Join the NHS Organ Donor Register

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion December 13, 2022
NHS organ donor register banner

Dear Editor,
More than 6,800 people in the UK are spending the festive season/start of 2023 waiting for an organ transplant – and over 220 of these patients are children.

These mums, dads, wives, husbands, partners, daughters, sons can only be saved by someone giving them the greatest gift, the gift of life.

At a time of giving/resolutions to do good, let people know you want to save lives.

Signing up to be an organ donor is quick and easy and makes it easier for families if they know what you want.

Give hope to the thousands of people and hundreds of children on the transplant waiting list.

Join the NHS Organ Donor Register at www.organdonation.nhs.uk

Please tell your family about your decision so that they know what you want.

Yours sincerely

Anthony Clarkson
Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation
NHS Blood and Transplant

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.