Visitors enjoy magical Christmas Tree Festival at Acton church

Visitors enjoyed the sixth annual ‘Christmas Tree Festival’ at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton, writes Jonathan White.

The event was free entry, with donations received towards church funds, and allowed visitors to view 40 beautifully dressed 6ft Christmas trees.

Trees were sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses.

There was an associated Christmas Tree Quiz with the theme of “Travel around the world” and an elevated Christmas Bear in his hot air balloon overseeing the trees and church.

The Bear exhibit was made by Deana Emerton and daughter Claire Lewis-Jones using a large beach ball for the balloon and a Fortnum & Mason hamper for the balloon’s basket.

Travel was chosen as this year’s theme as many people have been forced to stay at home over the last couple of years due to the pandemic, so have been restricted in their journeys nationally and overseas.

The festival also included a ‘roofer’s tree from Emerton Roofing made using carefully placed roof tiles in a vertical frame.

Attendees could enjoy a festive cake and drink from the ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café (every Sunday, 2:30-4:30pm).

Church members held a ‘Fancy Goods’ stall selling items made by parishioners.

On Sunday, a live folk band ‘Friends of Acton’ provided popular and Christmas music to the attendees.

Outside in the churchyard there were dozens of wooden stars and numerous trees dressed in lights.

During the same weekend as the Christmas Tree Festival, the church also hosted a festive fund-raising Christmas choir concert on Saturday evening and a Christmas walk on Sunday afternoon.

(pics by Jonathan White)