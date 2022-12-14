Cheshire East Council has come under fire for holding another full council meeting in a countryside location with no public transport – making it inaccessible for residents without cars.

Today’s (December 14) meeting is being held at the SKA observatory at Jodrell Bank.

A location map has been posted on the council’s website for anyone wishing to attend and this states there is no public transport to the venue.

The last full council meeting was held at Tatton Park – again a countryside location with no direct access by public transport.

Former council leader Rachel Bailey (Audlem Ward) told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Why, when we are finally discussing the details of Local Plan part two and making a decision, are we having a meeting in such an inaccessible spot?

“Are we not an open, fair, and green council? None of these words appear to be applicable in this case.”

Alsager resident Sue Helliwell attends most full council meetings but says Cheshire East’s recent habit of making meetings inaccessible for public transport users has prevented her from attending.

“Because I don’t drive I had to have my question to the council read out by someone at Tatton and I’m having to do the same this time because I can’t get there,” said Mrs Helliwell.

“If Cheshire East wants to be open and transparent and green you would assume it would hold its public meetings in places that are accessible by public transport.

“Members of the public should be able to go to full council meetings.”

Cheshire East holds all its meetings during the day.

It has been criticised in the past for this and has discussed holding evening meetings, but it has always been voted down.

The council live-streams its meetings – but over recent months there have been complaints some live-streams have not worked and some of the recordings which are uploaded later are not very clear.

A council spokesperson told the LDRS: “The holding of the council meeting at the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) facility on Wednesday presents a very good opportunity for the council to be seen to meet at a different location to those which have previously been regularly used for meetings.

“For many years, venues have been used for council meetings which are in the borough’s main towns – rightly providing opportunity for those living near those towns to attend the meetings.

“But Cheshire East comprises a wide geographical area and, even when meetings are held at one of the regular venues, this is still a considerable distance to travel from other parts of the borough.

“It is also important for the council to take the opportunity to meet at a venue which is accessible to those living in a part of the borough which has not previously been used for council meetings.

“The venue in question is an internationally important, premier scientific facility, which was attracted to the borough with the council’s support.

“Council members will have the opportunity to see the venue’s facilities at first hand and also to take advantage of its ultra-modern meeting facilities.

“Meeting at the SKA facility will come at nil-cost to the council, unlike other venues.

“The council and the SKA facility will welcome members of the public to attend Wednesday’s meeting, not only to listen to the proceedings in person but also to see the facility at first-hand. Of course, the meeting will be live-streamed and a recording made available for afterwards.”