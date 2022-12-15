13 hours ago
Three men charged in connection with high value theft in Nantwich
2 days ago
New commemorative plaques in place on Nantwich buildings
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan to stand in next election
3 days ago
Man charged after cannabis farm found at house in Crewe
3 days ago
Stapeley RSPCA wildlife centre staff free birds to wild
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Three men charged in connection with high value theft in Nantwich

in Crime / Incident / News December 15, 2022
Hankey - altercation nantwich - County Lines charged and in court

Three men from Manchester have been charged by Cheshire Police in connection with a high value theft at Pockets store in Nantwich.

Three men were arrested at 5.15pm on Tuesday (December 13) after officers stopped a white Peugeot van on Princess Road, Manchester.

Michael Bradley, 32, of Old Mill Street, Manchester; Damian Dey, 32, of Coalbrook Walk, Manchester and Ryan Power, 29, of Falkland Avenue, Manchester, were all subsequently charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 3, 2023.

The charges relate to an incident reported at 4.20pm on Tuesday when police were called to reports of a shoplifting offence at a clothing store on Pillory Street, Nantwich.

It was reported that approximately £5,000 of stock had been stolen from Pockets Menswear store.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.