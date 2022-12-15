Three men charged in connection with high value theft in Nantwich

Three men from Manchester have been charged by Cheshire Police in connection with a high value theft at Pockets store in Nantwich.

Three men were arrested at 5.15pm on Tuesday (December 13) after officers stopped a white Peugeot van on Princess Road, Manchester.

Michael Bradley, 32, of Old Mill Street, Manchester; Damian Dey, 32, of Coalbrook Walk, Manchester and Ryan Power, 29, of Falkland Avenue, Manchester, were all subsequently charged with theft from a shop and bailed to appear at Chester Magistrates Court on Tuesday January 3, 2023.

The charges relate to an incident reported at 4.20pm on Tuesday when police were called to reports of a shoplifting offence at a clothing store on Pillory Street, Nantwich.

It was reported that approximately £5,000 of stock had been stolen from Pockets Menswear store.