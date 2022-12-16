Starting and running a business takes a lot of work, and employee safety is often at the forefront of any business.

In this article, we’re sharing tips for protecting your Nantwich business from injury claims.

If you’re a business owner in Nantwich, you’ll know that times are tough at the moment for everybody as we all try to cut costs wherever possible.

For businesses, a workplace accident claim can be devastating and can even mean the end of the road for the company depending on the size of the claim.

How to Protect Your Nantwich Business from Injury Claims

There are a few ways in which you can avoid injury claims, and in this section, we’ll take you through some the basics:

Trips and Falls

29% of all workplace injuries are caused by trips and falls and in a lot of cases, victim’s suffer consequences which are much more serious than just wounded pride.

Injuries can range from scrapes and bruises to concussions and even broken limbs and can lead to expensive compensation claims.

To minimise the risk of trips and falls in the workplace, it’s important to put policies in place to ensure that items are not left in walkways and that all cords and cables are properly secured to make sure that they do not pose a trip hazard.

A tidy office policy can help to cut down on injuries to a significant extent by simply making sure that there are no obstacles to fall over.

Equipment

Most workplaces contain some form of equipment, whether that’s electronics such as photocopiers and printers or larger, heavy duty machinery such as factory equipment.

If workplace equipment is not properly operated and maintained, it can leave employees vulnerable to injury.

To avoid this type of injury, make sure that all employees are trained in the use and operation for all workplace equipment.

This includes the simple everyday items, it helps to always have the equipment checked on a regular basis in order to identify any potential issues.

If using heavy machinery, for example a forklift truck, you must only allow qualified personnel to operate this equipment as failing to do so can result in a hefty fine.

Safety Extends to Outside Areas

When we think about workplace safety, we tend to think in terms of indoors, however, a significant number of injuries occur outside.

For example, if your workplace includes an outdoor area, pay attention to the conditions, icy services can cause trips and falls.

Make sure that the space is well lit and, during inclement weather, keep the area free of snow, ice and water which may cause an accident when leaving or entering the property.

Working at Height

Working at height, i.e, on ladders or on elevated surfaces, can result in an extremely serious injury and even death.

Therefore it is absolutely vital that an employer adheres strictly to government guidelines to avoid an incident which could be devastating to both the victim and your business.

Ensuring that employees are fully trained and have adequate PPE is essential for protecting employees and protecting your business from a compensation claim which could run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

In the UK, there are around 123 fatal work at height accidents every year, some of which could be prevented by simply putting proper measures in place to protect employees.

Protecting employees in Nantwich…

Prevention is always better than cure when it comes to staying safe in the workplace and the tips in this article can really help to minimise risk.

Having said that, even with the best will in the world, accidents can – and do – happen. Because of this, it’s really important that you ensure that you have the correct insurance in place.

Please be advised that this article is for general informational purposes only, and should not be used as a substitute for advice from a trained legal professional. Be sure to consult a lawyer/solicitor if you’re seeking advice on workplace injury claims. We are not liable for risks or issues associated with using or acting upon the information on this site.

