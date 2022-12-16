New Jabbin Dabber boxing club in Nantwich has MP on the ropes!

The owners of a new Nantwich boxing club had local MP Kieran Mullan on the ropes when he dropped by for a visit.

Jabbin Dabber club opened on Welsh Row two months ago and has proved a massive success.

Owners Simon and Claire Jones battled for months to try and find a venue, and with the help of Dr Mullan they landed a knockout blow with their Welsh Row home.

The Crewe & Nantwich MP went along to a training session to see the facility up and running for the first time.

The club opened recently and now provides sessions for all ages.

After training, the MP held a Q&A with the attendees, hearing more about why the club was important to them and what else they wanted to see in the town.

Dr Mullan said: “It is incredible to see Jabbin Dabber now fully open and operational.

“Simon came to me with his idea to build a club in Nantwich and he would not give up despite knock backs; it is amazing to see it finally become a reality.

“Well done to Simon and all of the volunteers who have made this possible and are providing an excellent place for young people to keep fit and practice self-discipline, perseverance and hard work.”

Owner Simon said: “I am a Dabber born and bred.

“I decided to open this club in my home town with my wife Claire to aid the youths and adults where they have somewhere to go and train in a safe environment, where they can make friends and become part of a team and if they wish they can even compete for themselves and for the club.

“Our club is CIC registered with Company House (community interest company).

“We will make no profit personally. All money will be invested back into the club.”

Simon is an England qualified coach with a current DBS check, and is fully First Aid trained with up to date safe-guarding.

The club is affiliated with England Boxing.