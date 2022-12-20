A Stapeley Broad Lane pupil has won her local MP’s Christmas card competition – with her winning design presented to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Six-year-old Isabella Smith’s festive work was selected as winner by Crewe and Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan.

Hundreds of children entered the competition with judges narrowing them down to the final eight designs.

These went to a public vote to find the winner.

And Isabella’s unique reindeer foot design caught the public imagination with its playful “Deerly” greeting and came top of the poll.

The winner was announced in a video on the MP’s Facebook page, alongside special guest Father Christmas.

The runners-up were:

Heidi Turner – The Dingle Primary School – Age 9

Jamie Goodwin – Leighton Academy – Age 8

Georgia Owens-Kirk – Wistaston Academy – Age 9

Erin Rowe – Millfield’s Primary School – Year 4

The competition also helped raise money for charities and good causes.

The Crewe & Nantwich District Round Table will donate prize money for extra creative arts equipment to the winning pupil’s school and two runners-up.

And the Swansway Group have sponsored the cards and will also donate to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Isabella’s and the runners-up had their designs printed and have been sold by local community club Crewe FC.

This has raised more than £150 for local charity Wishing Well’s Christmas Toy Appeal.

MP Dr Mullan said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in the competition, those sending in designs and those who voted for their favourite.

“Isabella was a worthy winner and the Prime Minister loved her design and play on words.

“I also want to thank the Crewe and Nantwich Roundtable for the donations, Swansway for sponsoring and Crewe FC for selling the winning card – helping raise money for a great cause.

“I’m already looking forward to next year’s competition!”