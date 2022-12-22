A festive equestrian event held at Reaseheath in Nantwich has helped raise vital funds for the Riding for Disabled Group.

The event, organised by The Equine Network, was a sell out and included a Christmas Fair and Demonstration at Reaseheath College.

It featured a range of local businesses who booked stands at the fair and then demonstrations through the evening.

Local and international riders took part including Michael Owen 5* eventer, Jo Titterton and Emily Watts Dressage riders and coach/trainers, Heath Equine vets along with Cheshire Carriage & Co.

In total, with the raffle and proceeds, the event raise £1,500.

Organisers said: “We are going to go to visit the charity next week for photos at the RDA base with their team to share on our socials and website.”

For more details on The Equine Network visit their website here.