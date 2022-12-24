1 day ago
Cheshire College helps provide 400 hampers for families in need

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges December 24, 2022
Mark Parsons with college hampers

Cheshire College – South & West has joined forces with local businesses to support students and their families over the Christmas holidays by providing over 400 hampers.

They have packed hampers full of food, drinks, toiletries and festive treats.

College chiefs reached out to South Cheshire businesses to collaborate on the Christmas hampers and provide extra comforts to students during the break.

The Christmas hampers have been distributed to students across their Crewe, Ellesmere Port and Chester Campuses on a “no questions asked” basis throughout the final week of term.

Mark Parsons, Assistant Principal (Curriculum) of Cheshire College – South & West, said: “It’s incredibly important that the college continues to make a positive and valued contribution to society, which is why we have and will continue to support all our students.

“It has been truly inspiring to see the college community, our partners and local businesses working together on this project and showing fantastic support for everyone involved.

“We know, now more than ever, things are feeling that bit tougher for everyone, so we are delighted to be able to continue our tradition of giving something back to our students and families after they have shown tremendous resilience and kindness throughout the year so far.”

college hampers

