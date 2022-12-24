24 hours ago
Free “Let’s Walk” events planned for Nantwich by Canals trust

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews December 24, 2022
Aerial view of Marina Artisan Market and Nantwich Marina & Canal Centre (1)

The Canals and Rivers Trust is staging free “Let’s Walk” healthy walks in January in and around Nantwich.

The aim is to offer easy walking for those keen to get fitter in 2023 and to meet new people.

Let’s Walk coordinator for Cheshire Rob Langdon said: “We go at a gentle pace suitable for anyone who does not have a severe mobility difficulty and/or is not seriously unfit.

“Walks are just an hour long.”

In Nantwich, they set off from The Nantwich Canal Centre on various Thursdays, starting at around 10.30am.

Rob added: “Canals and rivers are the perfect places to boost your mood and improve your physical and mental health.

“Even in busy towns and cities, they provide special spaces where you can relax, recharge, and get your body moving. You may even learn a bit of history or see some awesome wildlife!”

The next “Let’s Walk” events in Nantwich are on Thursday January 12, then again on January 26.

There are similar walks talking place in other parts of Cheshire including Northwich, Chester, Macclesfield and Ellesmere Port.

For more details and to book a place visit here https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/lets-walk-cheshire-820719

lets walk cheshire ad jpg

