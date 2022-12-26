Audlem enjoys annual ‘Christmas around the tree’ concert

Families flocked to Audlem village centre for the annual ‘Christmas around the tree’ concert on the Square, writes Jonathan White.

The event featured Crewe Brass who led the service for the 33rd consecutive year.

Christmas carols sung by the attendees were ‘Silent Night’, ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’, ‘Good King Wenceslas’, ‘Away in a Manger’, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’, ‘The First Noel’, ‘While Shepherds Watched Their Flocks’, and ‘Jingle Bells’ with members of the audience shaking their own bells.

The evening reached a crescendo with a rousing rendition of ‘We Wish You A Merry Christmas’.

A representative from Crewe Brass said: “The village of Audlem came together for a fantastically festive occasion as hundreds gathered ‘round the tree to sing carols accompanied by Crewe Brass under their guest conductor, David Woollam.”

‘Christmas around the tree’ was organised by ADAS (Audlem District Amenities Society).

For further information visit their website https://www.adasaudlem.org/ or Facebook page.

Crewe Brass are a third section competing brass band in the North West area and are well known throughout South Cheshire and beyond.

They have a history going back 40 years.

They were formed when the North Midland Co-operative Society sponsored one of the best youth bands in the country – South Cheshire Young Brass – and included players from the United Co-op Youth Band.

For further information relating to Crewe Brass, email [email protected] or visit their website.