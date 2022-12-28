Nantwich striker in injury blow in Boxing Day loss to Stafford

Nantwich Town striker Dan Cockerline is set to be out for a while after suffering a dislocated shoulder in their 3-0 Boxing Day loss away at Stafford Rangers.
It’s a blow for the Dabbers who are facing a relegation scrap after the defeat left them fourth from bottom of the Northern Premier League.
Mid-table Stafford were worthy winners as Nantwich keeper Tom Booth was kept busy throughout.
They fell behind on 16 minutes when a free kick curled in from the left was headed in easily by James O’Neill.
Former Dabber Callum Saunders almost doubled the lead with a near post effort superbly tipped over by Booth.
Dan Cockerline and Byron Harrison had half-chances that didn’t trouble the Stafford goal.
Nantwich injuries piled up as Curtis Morrison was forced off with a hamstring issue and Matt Bell with a foot injury.
Stafford added a second just six minutes into the second half, a heavily deflected shot fell to an unmarked Anderson who finished from close range.
Cockerline almost halved the deficit on the hour mark, catching Belford off his line and poking over him but seeing the ball cannon off the post.
And Stafford made it three just after this.
Booth had a moment to forget when he mishit a pass out straight to Anderson who finished easily to send most of the 1,200 strong crowd into rapture.
Then 15 minutes from the end came the big injury blow to Cockerline who fell awkwardly and was forced off holding his arm.
A Nantwich Town statement today confirmed: “Dabbers forward Dan Cockerline suffered a dislocated shoulder following a collision against Stafford Rangers.
“Dan is waiting to see a specialist so he can have further clarity on the injury. Everyone at the club wished Dan a speedy recovery.”
The Dabbers are back in action when they welcome Warrington Town to Nantwich on Monday, January 2.
Recent Comments