Christmas Tree collection services help to raise funds

Well, it’s over for another year – which means thousands of Christmas trees across South Cheshire set to be turfed out!

Fund-raising organisations are offering their services to collect and dispose of trees over the next couple of weeks.

South West Cheshire Scouts is running a collection service, something it has done for more than 20 years.

Collections will take place between January 6 and 8, for minimum donation of £6.

All trees are environmentally recycled. To book a collection, text 07984 351972.

Money raised will help the scout group based at Milldale Scout Camp, in Blakenhall, provide more facilities for local Scouts.

“The more we can collect, the more our local young people will benefit!” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, St Luke’s Hospice is also running its Christmas tree collection service for the 11th year, in exchange for a donation to the hospice.

Over the past decade the hospice has collected 24,979 trees and raised £390,091 with the average donation received of £15.78 per tree.

Trees are collected by volunteers who give their time and own vehicles.

Trees are chipped and the chippings shared around the community creating mulch to supress weeds without the need for weedkillers so it’s a green and environmentally friendly end for your gorgeous tree.

For more details and to book a collection time, visit here