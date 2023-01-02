Oli Patrick joins Nantwich Town on loan from Accrington

Nantwich Town have secured the loan signing of Accrington Stanley midfielder Oli Patrick.
The versatile 19-year-old, who can also play full-back, arrives for an initial one-month loan spell at the Dabbers.
He has made four appearances for Bamber Bridge in a loan spell earlier this season, including playing the entire game in their 1-0 win over the Dabbers in October.
He also signed a new two-year contract with Accrington in the summer after making 15 appearances for their under-23 side last season.
Oli is in the matchday squad for today’s Bank Holiday clash at home to Warrington Town at the Swansway Stadium.
It’s a crucial start to 2023 for Nantwich who sit fourth bottom in Northern Premier League and are facing a relegation battle on just 23 points from 22 matches.
Warrington arrive in ninth place, just two points outside the play-off places.
Nantwich have won just to of their 10 home league games this season.
(pic courtesy of Nantwich Town/Accrington Stanley)
