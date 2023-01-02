Tarporley choir Decibellas awards £2,250 to local charities

Tarporley-based choir Decibellas has dished out more than £2,000 to local causes it raised from concerts held in 2022 at St Boniface Church in Bunbury.

Most of the proceeds have been awarded to local charities through small grants, it says.

Decibellas raised more than £3,000 from ticket sales and sponsorship for its two concerts in 2022, held in July and December.

With the proceeds, the committee decided to invite local charities to submit applications for a small grant.

Five charities submitted grants, all of which were awarded.

The charities Decibellas has supported are:

1. Bunbury PCC – a hub of the local community for worship and events, St Boniface Church has experienced a heating failure due to leaks in its Victorian pipework. Decibellas awarded a grant of £500 towards the repairs.

2. Tarporley Community Centre – awarded £500 towards new double glazing and cavity wall insulation or other improvement projects.

3. Tarporley Baptist & Methodist Church – awarded £500 towards a new project is to fit solar panels to their new roof.

4. Fallen Angels – the only dance company in the UK providing exceptional dance theatre experiences for people in recovery from addiction, awarded £250 towards a performance at Storyhouse in 2023.

5. Tarporley OPAL Club – a weekly social club for older people living in the locality who are socially isolated and unable to take part in social activities without the help of others, awarded £500 towards outreach.

Decibellas members also invited Cheshire Community Foundation (CCF) to hold bucket collections at both concerts.

These raised £630 for CCF to support hundreds of small charities and voluntary groups across Cheshire.

Together with the grants awarded, Decibellas has generated more than £4,000 for local charities in 2022.

The choir thanks its 2022 sponsors, Illingworth Seddon, Jacqueline Wilson Funeral Services, Papillon of Tarporley, Storeys of Cheshire and Corkscrew Hire, for their support.