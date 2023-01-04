Christmas hamper draw raises money for Nantwich charity

Kind-hearted members of Nantwich Town Independent Supporters Association (NTISA) at Nantwich Town have dished out fund-raising Christmas hampers, writes Jonathan White.

Donations of items for the four hampers were received from NTISA members and the public with each hamper containing dozens of products.

The draw took place during the first-half of a ‘Cheshire derby’ Nantwich Town versus Warrington Town match at the Swansway Stadium in the Pitching In Northern Premier League – Premier Division on Bank Holiday Monday.

The match finished honours even at 1-1.

The hamper draw, which NTISA have organised annually since 2014, raised £200 for the Nantwich Foodbank.

A representative from NTISA said: “Thank you to everyone who provided an item for the hampers or bought a ticket for the draw.

“Money from the draw will go to Nantwich foodbank, a charity that provides emergency food for families and individuals in times of crisis.”

NTISA are a group of supporters who are passionate about the club.

As well as attending games home and away, they organise fundraising events such as race nights and quiz nights to raise much needed additional revenue for the club.

Since the NTISA formed in 2012, their fundraising efforts have resulted in a tannoy system for the Swansway Stand, Amenity area by the Dabber Diner, a new ride on lawn mower for the ground staff and a fantastic disabled area, including ramp and shelter for disabled supporters at the Swansway Stadium.

The NTISA also work closely with the Board and Management Team at Nantwich Town in developing the club further, both on and off the field. Their support and contribution are invaluable.

For further information relating to NTISA, visit https://www.nantwichtownfc.co.uk/ntisa/