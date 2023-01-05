FEATURE: Top 3 places for weekend trip from Nantwich

Planning a quick weekend getaway from Nantwich? You have many fantastic options, from the picturesque winding roads of the Cotswolds to the dazzling city lights of London.

Soak up some history, check out some modern art, go for a stroll along the river, or lose yourself in a hive of activity at a local arcade.

We looked into it, and the three places that came out on top are all a short drive from Nantwich and brimming with fascinating and unique attractions, perfect for a thrilling weekend getaway.

The Cotswolds

The Cotswolds, just two hours away by car from Nantwich, are dotted with picturesque villages that are framed by lush green hills and flowing rivers.

Nantwich’s convenient train and bus connections make it easy to visit the Cotswolds, where the quaint village of Bibury sits on the banks of the river Coln.

Arlington Row, which boasts cottages dating back to the 14th century, has been featured in films like Stardust and Bridget Jones’s Diary and is one of the most well-known avenues in all of Cotswolds – perfect for long, scenic walks.

Take a leisurely stroll down Rack of Isle, or travel to the nearby town of Stow-on-the-Wold to explore its many vintage stores, bustling pubs, and farmer’s markets.

Fans of the Harry Potter film series will find the Cotswolds to be a particularly magical spot, as it was here that some scenes from the first two films were shot at Lacock Abbey.

The Cotswolds are the ideal destination to spend a weekend away from the bustle of the city and soak up the peaceful, homey atmosphere of the English countryside.

London

You can’t beat a weekend in London if you’re searching for nonstop action and entertainment.

From Nantwich, you can drive to London in less than four hours via the M40, and from Crewe station, you can catch one of the 40 trains that run to London every day.

Explore the city’s broad range of antiquity and modernity by going to the Tower of London and the London Eye.

Buckingham Palace is a landmark that visitors can’t miss if they want a taste of the royal lifestyle.

London also has some of the best arcades, casinos, and e-sports venues in the world.

Indulge the inner gamer in you by checking out the London Dungeon, Enigma Quests, or the Hippodrome casino, which also includes an online casino with intriguing slots that, while not as famous as the ones featured in these online slot reviews, nonetheless provide a fun and thrilling gaming experience.

Finally, it is highly recommended that Potterheads make a trip to the Harry Potter Warner Bros.

Studio Tour, where they will get the opportunity to see classic filming locations, including the Great Hall, Hagrid’s Hut, and Dumbledore’s office.

London is the perfect weekend getaway for people who want to experience the thrill and pulsing environment of a dynamic city while taking in the sights, sounds, and flavours of a wide variety of cultures.

Bath

Bath, often cited as one of England’s most attractive tourist destinations, is conveniently reachable from Nantwich via the nearby M5 and M6 motorways or one of seven trains departing from Nantwich station.

The ancient Roman bathhouse that was excavated there is the inspiration for the city’s name.

Jane Austen, who lived there for many years, is one of the city’s most well-known residents, and the city of Bath was the scene for several of her works.

If you’re an admirer of Austen, you may stay at the Paragon Georgian Townhouse, the building next door to where she lived, and explore the history of this famous neighbourhood at the Jane Austen Centre.

Those who are eager to immerse themselves in some art and culture will find that the Holburne Museum and the Fashion Museum are lovely options.

Spend your evenings strolling across Pulteney Bridge, a landmark that has stood since 1774 and is most known for its appearance in the film adaptation of Les Miserables.

(image from pixabay licence free)