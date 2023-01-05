1 day ago
Meditation classes to launch at Crewe Lifestyle Centre

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews January 5, 2023
meditation - Crewe Lifestyle Centre

Odiyana Buddhist Centre is running a 11-week meditation course at Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

The course is based on the renowned “8 Verses of Training the Mind” which was composed in the 11th century.

Course organisers say the book shows where to find real happiness and by applying the instructions diligently it will definitely become happier.

“These instructions worked in 11th century Tibet and are just as relevant to modern day England.

“Our external world may have changed a lot but our basic problems haven’t changed very much.”

The course is on Monday nights at 7.30pm at Crewe Lifestyle Centre.

The course runs from January 9 up to and including March 20.

Each class comprises 2 meditations, a talk and discussion over tea and biscuits.

“When we think about happiness it seems quite a simple subject.

“It seems very attainable, yet very few people are truly happy.

“This isn’t through lack of trying, every day millions of people work very hard and spend large sums of money yet they don’t become any happier.

“Also it isn’t due to not wishing to be happy, we all want to be happy, we all want happiness more than anything. We find it hard to tolerate even the slightest discomfort.”

For more details contact organisers Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre and visit
www.meditationincheshire.org

