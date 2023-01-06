Acton ‘Tea at the Tower’ guided walks continue in 2023

‘Tea at the Tower’ guided walks will continue to take place every month from St Mary’s Church in Acton, near Nantwich.

The walks are at a relaxed pace and routes mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking but may involve stiles.

Dates for walks include this Sunday January 8 as well as February 5, March 5, April 2, May 14, Sunday June 4, Sunday July 2, August (no walk), and September 3.

Nick Harley, walk leader, said: “Let’s hope 2023 proves to be another good year for the walks and our “luck” with the weather on the day continues!

“We are planning a gentle walk to ease everyone back into walking following any Christmas excess.

“It will be a 4 mile walk that will use the canals to walk to Stonley Green and then back via quiet lanes to Acton.

“The pace of the walk will be relaxed, and the route will involve canal towpath, lane walking and field footpaths.

“The footpaths are muddy in places and walking boots or shoes will be required. A number of stiles must also be negotiated along the route.”

Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Car parking is available in the Acton village car park.

All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received.

All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (meet for 12.45pm at the Church).

For those who would like cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

The walks and community café raise valuable funds for St Mary’s Church, Acton, a Grade 1 listed building.

For further information visit the St Mary’s Acton site https://stmarysacton.org/