Nantwich late night taxi marshal scheme hailed big success

A new taxi marshal scheme in Nantwich has been hailed a big success after running over the Christmas and New Year period.

The initiative was supported by Alpha Omega Securities Ltd in Crewe and the owners of Nakatchas nightclub on Welsh Row in Nantwich.

It aimed to boost the safety of young people waiting for transport at the busy Beam Street taxi rank in the early hours.

The rank has regularly been the scene for alcohol-fuelled fights and flare ups in the past.

But organisers say feedback from taxi drivers and their customers has been “heartening”.

One driver said: “It’s great to see this in Nantwich. I hope this carries on.

“They keep the queue moving smoothly and everyone safe.

“This should stop people fighting here. It just gets out of control when it kicks off.”

And a female taxi driver added: “I feel much safer with you guys around.”

The scheme is one of a number of initiatives run by the Alpha Omega Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Foundation.

It aims to boost the safety for women and vulnerable people who are out at night in busy South Cheshire towns like Nantwich.

As well as taxi marshals, it has launched South Cheshire Street Angels using volunteers to act as Good Samaritans to vulnerable people at night.

There is also a #WhereAreMyFriends social media campaign urging women not to get separated and walk home alone.

WPS, founded in 2022, is also staging more female self-defence classes.

The initiatives were announced at a WPS public meeting at the Apollo Buckingham Health Sciences campus in Crewe last year.

It was attended by top police officers, charity leaders, self defence experts and representatives from the local night-time economies.

Cheshire Police Commander Superintendent Claire Jesson also announced funding for new Safety Buses which will offer safe passage home and a haven to vulnerable people.

WPS Foundation co-founder and Nantwich man Ken Lawton, owner of security company Alpha Omega on Crewe Business Park, helped provide the taxi marshals.

He said: “We are taking these steps to increase safety for women but a key aim for 2023 is to get to the root of the problem and work with schools and parents on instilling acceptable behaviour from a young age.”

WPS is now seeking support for the taxi marshals to return at other busy times in 2023, such as the Nantwich Jazz & Blues weekend at Easter.

If your business can support their campaign, contact them on 0300 365 9223.

(Images courtesy of WPSFoundation)