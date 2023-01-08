16 hours ago
Nantwich Town performance “embarrassing” in defeat at Guiseley
3 days ago
Tributes paid to CEC councillor who died after holiday heart attack
3 days ago
More than 200 arrested in Crewe and Nantwich over Christmas
3 days ago
Nantwich late night taxi marshal scheme hailed big success
5 days ago
Cheshire Police vetting “tighter” after officer jailed for teen rape
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Betley stay top of Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division

in Football / Sport January 8, 2023
Betley - Sunday league football - weather

Betley retained top spot in the Crewe Regional Sunday League which returned to action for the first time since December 4.

In a curtailed programme with some games postponed due to waterlogged pitches, Betley cruised to a 4-0 win over Broadhurst FC.

Keiron Duckers netted twice for Betley, with the other goals coming from Gareth Ratcliffe and Dan Lomas.

Cheshire Cheese beat Willaston White Star 6-3.

Ben Ruddock put the home side ahead with a penalty, but Ryan Allcock equalised also with a penalty.

Alex Peake scored to make it 2-1, before a second goal from Ryan Allcock equalised.

Rhys Potter and a second goal for Ben Ruddock put the Cheese 4-2 up, but Allcock completed his hat-trick to put Willaston back in the game.

However, further goals from Charlie Maines and Bobby Coghlan sealed the win for the home side.

In Division One, Leighton FC beat JS Bailey 1-2.

Ryan Tompkinson and Kyle Gregory scored for Leighton FC, while the JS Bailey goal was an own goal.

The result moves Leighton FC up to second place in the League table, but they have played more games than their rivals.

Only one of the quarter final games in the Crewe FA Vase was played.

C & N Utd. and Raven Salvador finished at 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Tom Hayton, Tom Boyers and Kyle Mahoney netted for the home side, with Jordan Smith, Jordan Foster and Charlie Mitten scoring for Raven Salvador.

The game went to penalty kicks, which C & N Utd. won.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.