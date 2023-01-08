Betley stay top of Crewe Regional Sunday Premier Division

Betley retained top spot in the Crewe Regional Sunday League which returned to action for the first time since December 4.
In a curtailed programme with some games postponed due to waterlogged pitches, Betley cruised to a 4-0 win over Broadhurst FC.
Keiron Duckers netted twice for Betley, with the other goals coming from Gareth Ratcliffe and Dan Lomas.
Cheshire Cheese beat Willaston White Star 6-3.
Ben Ruddock put the home side ahead with a penalty, but Ryan Allcock equalised also with a penalty.
Alex Peake scored to make it 2-1, before a second goal from Ryan Allcock equalised.
Rhys Potter and a second goal for Ben Ruddock put the Cheese 4-2 up, but Allcock completed his hat-trick to put Willaston back in the game.
However, further goals from Charlie Maines and Bobby Coghlan sealed the win for the home side.
In Division One, Leighton FC beat JS Bailey 1-2.
Ryan Tompkinson and Kyle Gregory scored for Leighton FC, while the JS Bailey goal was an own goal.
The result moves Leighton FC up to second place in the League table, but they have played more games than their rivals.
Only one of the quarter final games in the Crewe FA Vase was played.
C & N Utd. and Raven Salvador finished at 3-3 after 90 minutes.
Tom Hayton, Tom Boyers and Kyle Mahoney netted for the home side, with Jordan Smith, Jordan Foster and Charlie Mitten scoring for Raven Salvador.
The game went to penalty kicks, which C & N Utd. won.
