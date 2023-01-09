Crewe and Nantwich RUFC 1sts in narrow defeat at Ludlow

Crewe & Nantwich RUFC 1sts returned to action after month off but fell to a narrow defeat on the road to Ludlow.

Crewe took a side which has been hampered by injuries and unavailability but hoped to hit back from a 33-13 loss to Ludlow earlier in the season.

In a game of two halves influenced by the weather conditions, Crewe dominated possession in the first half, but could only manage a couple of penalties from Logan Lynch.

Ludlow replied with a single unconverted try, giving Crewe a slender 6-5 lead at half time.

The hosts then had their 40 minutes of possession and Crewe struggled to get out of their own half.

It was a tight affair, and some great defence from Crewe kept Ludlow out for the majority of the half.

However, the final score ended 13-9 to Ludlow who continue their good run of form climbing the table and Crewe came away with a losing bonus point.

Next week, the 1sts face an in form Malvern side at home at the Vagrants in Willaston.

Crewe & Nantwich 2nds travelled to Leek and put up a spirited performance before succumbing to a 33 -7 defeat.

On Sunday, the C&N Ladies hosted league leaders Sheffield.

Crewe took the lead through a try by Mollie Latham, converted by Aimee Smith.

Sheffield then took control of the scoreboard to build their score up to 24 points.

Crewe then rallied strongly with further tries by Katie Hereine and Mollie Latham with Aimee Smith adding a conversion.

Despite Crewe’s valiant efforts, Sheffield ran out winners by 24 points to 19.