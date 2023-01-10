Everybody and Motherwell to launch “Menopause Cafes”

Everybody Health and Leisure and Motherwell Cheshire are to launch Menopause Cafes at local leisure facilities in Nantwich, Crewe, Holmes Chapel and Macclesfield.

They aim to provide visitors a chance to discuss menopausal symptoms, tips and worries in a confidential environment.

Donna Williamson Senior Manager at Everybody Health and Leisure, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Motherwell Cheshire CIO to provide these cafes across Cheshire.

“An accessible, respectful and confidential space, open for all, regardless of gender or age, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action.

“We look forward to welcoming the community at these sessions in our centres.”

The menopause cafés are relaunching this month at the following Everybody facilities:

• Nantwich Leisure Centre- Starting on January 13, 2nd and 4th Friday of each month, 12.30pm -2pm

• Crewe Lifestyle Centre- Starting on January 16, 1st and 3rd Monday of each month, 10.15am – 11.45am

• Holmes Chapel Community Centre- Starting on January 18, 1st and 3rd Wednesday, 10am – 11.30am

• Macclesfield Leisure Centre- Starting on January 18, 1st and 3rd Wednesday, 7pm – 8.30pm

Suzy Brett, who joined the Crewe Menopause Café when it first began, added: “I’m 48, perimenopausal tried HRT then herbal remedies and now back successfully on HRT.

“Prior to this I had not spoken to anyone else about it and didn’t fully understand what it meant.

“The cafe was friendly and inviting, we all shared our experience, concerns and laughed, cried and best of all felt I was no longer alone.

“I had found a safe place to talk and share how I was feeling without being judged.

“I’ve been to every session, made friends, socialised and have since become a facilitator for two Crewe cafes.

“I am so passionate about empowering women through this journey.

“What an exciting opportunity which I wouldn’t have had if I not joined The Menopause Cafe ran by Motherwell [Cheshire CIO] and Everybody [Health and Leisure] Gym.”

Kate Blakemore from Motherwell Cheshire CIO, said: “Our aim is to facilitate as many people as possible talking about the Menopause.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t realise why they feel the way they feel.

“It’s trying to make women aware and help them provide a support network.

“I would like to thank Everybody Health and Leisure who are helping to bring these relaxed Menopause Cafés to the heart of our local communities and to our local GPs in Cheshire who are showing their support in helping us shape the groups. We encourage everyone to come along and join the conversation.”

Motherwell Cheshire CIO is also delivering Menopause Awareness workshops and Menopause for Managers courses to Everybody Health and Leisure staff to better understand the menopause both at work and at home.

To find out more, visit www.everybody.org.uk or contact the Everybody Healthy Team on 01270 685589 or email [email protected]