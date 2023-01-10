FEATURE: Your “Moving House” checklist

Moving house can be a stressful and overwhelming experience.

It requires careful planning, organisation, and lots of hard work.

To make the process as easy and stress-free as possible, it’s important to have a checklist of tasks that need to be completed before you move into your new home.

This checklist will help ensure that all the necessary steps are taken so that nothing gets forgotten or left behind in the process.

Here is a comprehensive list of items to consider for your moving house checklist:

1. Notify everyone of your new address: You will need to update your contact information with all the necessary people and organisations, including your bank, credit cards, family members, friends, employers, utility companies, etc.

2. Pack everything up: Start packing up all of your items well in advance so that nothing gets forgotten or left behind on the day of the move. Make sure you label each box so you know what is inside it once you arrive at your new home.

3. Arrange for a moving company: Arrange for a professional moving company to come and transport your belongings from your current home to your new one. Make sure you ask around for recommendations and check reviews before hiring anyone.

4. Make sure your utilities are connected: Contact the utility companies in your new area to make sure that all of your services (water, gas, electricity, etc.) are hooked up and ready for use when you move in.

5. Take necessary measurements: Measure each room in the house to make sure that any furniture or appliances you plan on bringing with you will fit once you arrive. This will save time from having to guess and check if something fits after it has been moved in.

6. Clean the old home: Make sure to clean up the property before leaving so that it is left as good as or better than how you found it upon arrival. Be sure to hire a professional cleaning service and a skip from JustHire Skips to ensure the job is done correctly.

7. Arrange for the mail to be forwarded: Contact the post office to make sure that your mail will be forwarded to your new address once you move in. This will ensure that you don’t miss any important correspondence such as bills or letters from family or friends.

What Documents and Paperwork will I Need When Moving Home?

When moving house, you will need to gather a few important documents and paperwork.

You should start collecting these items well in advance, as it can take time to obtain them.

Some of the documents that are worth gathering include:

– Proof of identity. This could be your passport or driver’s licence, birth certificate, or another government-issued identification card.

– Proof of address. If you have moved recently, a recent utility bill or bank statement with your current address on it would suffice.

– Moving permits and forms from your local council office if applicable to your move.

– Change of address documentation confirming your new address which can be sent to relevant services and organisations such as your bank, healthcare provider, tax office, and other relevant authorities.

– Insurance documents in case of accidents or damage to property or belongings during the move.

– Documents relating to any deposits you have paid for your new home, such as contracts and receipts.

Having these documents ready will help make your move easier and smoother, so make sure you begin collecting them in advance.

Following the steps above will help make the transition into your new home a smoother and more stress-free experience.

With good planning, organisation, and a comprehensive checklist like this one, you can feel confident that all of the necessary tasks have been taken care of before moving in.

(pic creative commons licence https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Moving_House_Boxes_-_51246058600.jpg)