Nantwich Town clinch new signings to boost squad

Nantwich Town have secured the signings of several players to bolster their squad as they look to move away from relegation places in Northern Premier League.
They have extended the loan of keeper Tom Booth from Crewe Alexandra until the end of the season.
They have also signed Adam Dawson (pictured) from Hyde United as well as securing loan deals for Aidan Roxburgh and Ryan Morton from Altrincham.
Booth joined in mid-October and the 18-year-old has excelled in his 12 appearances, impressing with his reflexes, handling and character.
It includes a double penalty save away at Tranmere Rovers in the Cheshire Senior Cup.
Nantwich boss Ritchie Sutton said: “He’s been absolutely outstanding, he’s great off the pitch and he’s a real asset to have at the club.”
Dawson, 30, has played 26 times for Hyde this season, scoring twice, including the winning goal against the Dabbers in September.
He has also played for Bamber Bridge, Radcliffe and Chester, via a short spell in the Cyprus Second Division.
Dabbers Head Coach Gary Taylor-Fletcher said: “With what we’ve been building, we decided to push the boat out for Adam because we know he’s the type of quality player that we needed.
“He’s skilful and we’re hoping he can give us a little bit more quality with that final ball making assists and bringing some goals.”
Roxburgh and Morton arrive on loan from Altrincham until 2nd March.
Forward Morton, 20, was the first player from Alty’s academy to play for their first team when he made his debut in May, after initially coming up through their youth ranks as a right-winger before converting to a forward with good finishing ability.
He’s spent the first part of this season on loan at Trafford, scoring four times in 21 appearances.
Defender Roxburgh, known as Aidy, can play on either side but was signed from Trafford in the summer as an attack-minded right back described by manager Phil Parkinson as “a little diamond”.
The 23-year-old returned from a loan at Ashton United where he played eight times, including in those two back-to-back games against the Dabbers in October and November.
Manager Sutton added: “We had a look at Aidan, liked him and have kept an eye on him, he played well in the two games against us and he’s someone we’ve been searching for all season because we haven’t really had an out-and-out right back.
“He’ll also bring us something going forward which is key.
“Ryan’s been on loan at Trafford and done well and is looking to make that next step up.
“We need some attacking options at the moment, we need energy and he was someone who can provide that for us.
“He’s a young lad who’s enthusiastic and can hopefully bring something to the team.”
(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)
