Shavington raises curtain on panto with backing from Crewe firm

Cast members from Shavington village pantomime raised a smile when they visited a long-time supporter of their popular annual production.

Rehearsals are in full swing for the village’s 44th panto production “Jack and the Beanstalk” raising money for projects and organisations in Shavington.

More than 40 local people will tread the boards from February 21-25 at Shavington Academy and tickets are already selling well.

Shavington mum-of-two Christine Parker, who handles show publicity, said: “Staging the panto is a real community effort with over 100 people involved, from cast members to everyone who works so hard behind the

scenes.

“Generations of villagers have been involved and the panto remains a highlight on the local social calendar.

“People are wowed by the costumes and our set designs, which are as good as any professional production.”

Christine, who appeared in her first Shavington panto in 1978, arranged a surprise visit of lead cast members to Mornflake in Crewe which has supported the show programme for many years.

Jack played by local schoolteacher Rachel Hadzik and two amateur thespians, Rachel Anderson and Lesley Smith, playing the ‘cow’ called at the Gresty Road mill in costume.

The iconic breakfast firm is well known for its support of sport in the community, backing children’s football sides as well as Crewe Alexandra Football Club as shirt sponsor for many years.

Mornflake, makers of the country’s best-loved Mighty Oats, also nourishes cultural activities and an interest in the arts.

It has been a sponsor of Nantwich Food Festival, Nantwich Choral Society and Clonter Opera Theatre in Congleton for many years.

Shavington village festival is also supported with a Mornflake hamper each year.

Managing director James Lea said: “South Cheshire is our home where we employ local people so we like to help where we can, especially those organisations and community activities that support mental health by

bringing people together.”