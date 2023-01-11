5 hours ago
Crewe-based Bentley Motors achieve record car sales in 2022

in Business / Business January 11, 2023
2022 record sales - Bentley Motors

Crewe-based Bentley Motors have announced record sales in 2022, selling 15,174 cars.

It’s a 4% increase on the previous record year (14,659) in 2021 and the first time Bentley has sold more than 15,000 cars in a year.

The South Cheshire firm, which employs around 3,000 people, says sales were driven by new model introductions and increasing demand for Mulliner personalisation and Bentley’s new hybridised models.

Bentayga remained Bentley’s number one model, selling more in its sixth year of sales than ever before.

It accounts for 42% of total sales and is regarded as the most successful luxury SUV in the world.

The Continental GT and GT Convertible accounted for nearly a third of sales, with the new GT Speed taking a 31% of the model mix.

Finally, the Flying Spur four-door grand tourer reached 28% of total sales.

The Americas maintained its position as the biggest selling global market, selling more than ever before.

Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and CEO of Bentley Motors, said: “In what was another year of unpredictability, the business overcame significant headwinds and demonstrated great resilience to deliver the third consecutive record sales year.

“This underlines our brand strength, operational excellence and strong global demand by market and model.

“The reaction to the market introduction of our hybrid models, Flying Spur joining Bentayga last year, demonstrate the path the luxury sector is heading, and we are positioned firmly at the forefront.

“These numbers are validation that we not only lead the sector in sales and market share, but also investment in electric technologies and commitment to being net carbon neutral in 2030.”

