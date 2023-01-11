English Civil War author to talk at bookshop in Nantwich

Historical fiction author Charles Cordell will talk about his debut novel “God’s Vindictive Wrath” at Nantwich Bookshop on January 20, writes Jonathan White.

The novel is set in the first weeks of the English Civil War in October 1642, Warwickshire, where 30,000 men gathered to determine the fate of nations and to pursue their own ideals and enmities through brutal and bloody combat.

Many had never handled a weapon or strayed far from their native shire.

Cordell has experience as a soldier and diplomat in the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa.

Tickets are £10 (single) or £15 (couple).

This will include a copy of the novel and a drink on arrival. Booking essential.

Call 01270 611665, email [email protected] or visit Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge at 46 High Street in the centre of Nantwich.

The event takes place on the evening before the Holly Holy Day ‘Battle of Nantwich’ re-enactment in the town.

Holly Holy Day traces back to the 17th century and the four-year-long First English Civil War between the Parliamentarians (Roundheads) and the Royalists (Cavaliers) loyal to Charles I.

Charles Cordell said: “I am a writer with experience as a soldier and diplomat on the ground in the Middle East, South Asia, North Africa, the Sahel and West Africa.

“I believe I have seen humanity at its best, its worst and its most desperate.

“My writing draws on my time spent in the fraying margins of civilisation, as well as a long study of The General Crisis of the 17th century.”

Denise Lawson, Nantwich Book Shop & Coffee Lounge, said: “It’s great to have an English Civil War author event on the eve of the Battle of Nantwich after not having any since 2000 due to the pandemic.

“Charles will also be at the shop on the Saturday morning of the battle re-enactment.”

Another future Nantwich Bookshop event takes place on Friday January 27, when political journalist and author Sebastian Payne will launch his latest book, ‘The Fall of Boris Johnson’.

Payne regularly appears on BBC and Sky News for political comment.

He specialises in the Conservative Party, Brexit and Foreign Policy.

The Fall of Boris Johnson is the fascinating full account of how a prime minister lost his grip on power.

It tells the essential behind-the-scenes story, charting the series of scandals that felled Johnson: from the blocked suspension of Owen Paterson to Partygate, and, finally, the Chris Pincher allegations, which were the final death blow.

This is the full narrative of the betrayals, rivalries and resignations that led to the dramatic Conservative coup.

With unparalleled access to those who were in the room when key decisions were made, Payne tells of the miscalculations and mistakes that led to Boris’s downfall, only three years after he first entered No.10 Downing Street.

This is a gripping and timely look at how power is gained, wielded and lost in Britain today.

Prices for this event are £20 for a single ticket (includes one copy of The Fall of Boris Johnson book) and £30 for a couple’s ticket (includes one copy of The Fall of Boris Johnson book). Cash bar available.