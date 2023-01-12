Brine Leas School to host “creative writing” community programme

Brine Leas School in Nantwich is to host a “creative writing” course as part of its community education programme.

Associate lecturer Liam Doran will be running the course which launches on Tuesday January 17.

The six-week course on Tuesdays will run from 7pm-9pm, for intermediate level.

And on Thursdays starting on January 19, an eight-week course for beginner level will run, 7pm-9pm.

Courses will help launch participants on a path to writing wonderful poetry and prose.

Liam said: “If you are an aspiring writer, we can guarantee you will be on the pathway to writing success with these inspiring sessions and coaching techniques.

“This is a fantastic group to join if you would like to expand your knowledge of novel writing, poetry and screenwriting in a light-hearted environment.”

Session fees apply. For further details, contact [email protected] or 01270 625663