Crewe Regional Sunday League hit by waterlogged pitches

in Football / Sport January 15, 2023
pitches - Sunday league football - weather

Only three of 10 scheduled Crewe Regional Sunday League games took place today due to waterlogged pitches.

In the Premier Division, Betley increased their lead at the top of the table with an emphatic 7-0 victory against a strong looking Willaston White Star side.

Betley Secretary Andy Slaney described it as “an excellent performance”.

Danny Lavalette scored a hat-trick, Keiron Duckers netted twice and goals from Dan Lomas and Lee Smith completed the scoring.

The Lions, through no fault of their own, had not played since November 20, but they showed no signs of rustiness with a 1-4 win against NHB, who are having a decent season and are joint second in the table.

The Lions were 0-3 up at half time.

Deneilson Osigwe scored twice for the Lions, with their other goals coming from Caine Mellor and Danny Parish.

Matty Ashbrook is having a good goal-scoring season for NHB, and he netted again to take his total of League to 13.

George & Dragon had a third-round game in the Cheshire FA Sunday Cup, against Offerton Green from Stockport, and showed great initiative in hiring an all-weather pitch to ensure that the fixture was played.

Their action paid off with a 3-1 win to put them in the Quarter Final.

The George & Dragon goals came from Joe Woolley (2) and Oliver McDonough.

