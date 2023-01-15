Nantwich Town boost survival hopes with 3-1 win at Belper

Nantwich Town bounced back from the setback at Guiseley with a crazy 3-1 win over Belper Town at the Raygar Stadium, writes Adam Bateman.
Things didn’t start well as Dabbers had an enforced change with Mwiya Malumo unable to start.
It meant Ivan Urvantev was brought back to the starting line up after his long absence through injury.
It also meant a change to the bench as Caspar Hughes was unavailable, so both managers Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher were drafted in to make up the numbers.
Nantwich controlled the early part of the game and had the first shot from James Caton, which was blocked by the Belper defence.
Soon after Byron Harrison latched onto a loose pass and he passed the ball to Aidy Roxburgh whose shot, was blocked.
Belper offered little in attack and looked to keep the travelling side at bay.
But that changed when a mix up at the back for Nantwich allowed James Tague to slot the ball past the debuting Thomas Scott in the Dabbers net for 1-0.
It was Belper’s first shot on target.
Sherratt then had a header saved by Tom Jackson in the Belper goal, and moments later Byron Harrison ran onto a great through ball from Sherratt to round Jackson and give the travelling support a leveller.
Nantwich continued to push and probe with further first half efforts by Caton and Sherratt.
A few minutes into the second half, the injury jinx struck Nantwich again as Roxburgh was forced off, replaced by fellow Altrincham loanee Ryan Morton.
With half an hour to go another injury to James Caton meant a last replacement Gary Taylor-Fletcher brought on in his place.
Within moments of that substitution, Nantwich broke the Belper defence as Adam Dawson’s low cross fell to Troy Bourne, who turned and fired past Tom Jackson to give Nantwich a 2-1 lead.
Then 41-year-old manager Taylor-Fletcher picked up a loose ball in the centre of the pitch about 40 yards out.
He took a touch, saw the keeper off his line and fired an incredible effort in to the top corner of the goal to secure the points for Nantwich.
After the game, Taylor-Fletcher said: “As soon as I took my touch I knew it was going in.
“It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored.”
Quite an accolade for someone that’s scored over 130 career goals including in the Premier League and EFL.
The strike deflated bottom club Belper and Nantwich coasted to victory in the final minutes.
The victory lifts Nantwich up to 17th in Northern Premier League, out of the relegation places.
They return to league action next Saturday January 21 when they welcome Stalybridge Celtic to the Swansway Stadium.
(Image courtesy of Mike Smith)
